Business
Wall Street drops as Fed brings forward rate-rise forecast
- Summary
- Indexes down: Dow 0.64%, S&P 0.56%, Nasdaq 0.52%
June 16 (Reuters) - All three main Wall Street indexes dropped on Wednesday in the minutes after the U.S. Federal Reserve published a statement following its latest policy meeting, in which it brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023.
The central bank cited an improved health situation. It also dropped a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. read more
By 2:07 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 217.84 points, or 0.64%, at 34,081.49, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 23.67 points, or 0.56%, to 4,222.92 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 72.85 points, or 0.52%, to 14,000.01.
