Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall Street drops as Fed officials mull U.S. rate hikes in 2023

2 minute read

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

  • Indexes down: Dow 0.61%, S&P 500 0.40%, Nasdaq 0.27%

June 16 (Reuters) - All three main Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday afternoon, as investors digested news from the Federal Reserve that it expects the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes to be sooner than forecast.

New projections saw most of 11 of 18 U.S. central bank officials pencil in at least two quarter-percentage-point rate increases for 2023, even as officials pledged in a statement to keep policy supportive for now to encourage a jobs recovery. read more

U.S. Treasury yields also rose on the news, with the benchmark 10-year yield at its highest level in a week. The U.S. dollar also rose, with the dollar index (.DXY), which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, hitting its highest level since May 6. read more

By 3:13 p.m. ET (1913 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 208.69 points, or 0.61%, to 34,090.64, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 17.17 points, or 0.40%, to 4,229.42 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 38.33 points, or 0.27%, to 14,034.52.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by David Gregorio, Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 8:15 PM UTCFed signals rate hikes for 2023, start of bond-buying taper talks

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023 and opened the debate on when and how it may be appropriate to start tapering the U.S. central bank's massive bond-buying program.

BusinessWall Street drops as Fed officials mull U.S. rate hikes in 2023
BusinessU.S. won’t back global tax plan with carve-outs for China -Yellen
BusinessExorbitant lumber, scarce materials hampering U.S. homebuilding
BusinessU.S. push for self-driving cars faces union, lawyers opposition