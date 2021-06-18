Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall Street drops at open after hawkish Bullard remarks

June 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said inflation was stronger than anticipated and it would take the Fed several meetings to figure out how to pare back stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 200.7 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 33622.7. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 17.1 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 4204.78, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 64.4 points, or 0.45%, to 14096.929 at the opening bell.

