A trader takes a break outside the New York Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street's three main indexes opened slightly higher on Monday, ahead of first-quarter results from big technology companies later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.74 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 34,044.23.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 4.86 points, or 0.12%, at 4,185.03, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 35.57 points, or 0.25%, to 14,052.38 at the opening bell.

