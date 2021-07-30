Wall Street falls as Amazon earnings disappoint

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 71.3 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 35,013.26. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 24.0 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 4,395.12​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 162.4 points, or 1.10%, to 14,615.851 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

