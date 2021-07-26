Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall Street falls from record highs as Chinese stocks sink

1 minute read

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, marking a poor start to a week packed with technology earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 5.69 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,055.86.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 2.21 points, or 0.05%, at 4,409.58, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 15.96 points, or 0.11%, to 14,821.03 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:51 AM UTCFed now facing twin inflation, growth risks as virus jumps and supply chains falter

A U.S. Federal Reserve divided over how to respond to fast-rising prices meets this week with the fresh complication of increased coronavirus infections and a global supply chain that, far from sorting out its problems, may be headed for more inflation-inducing trouble.

BusinessAnalysis: Law without order: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk
BusinessLockheed second quarter profit misses even as space business boosts sales
BusinessAnalysis: U.S. manufacturers take a double hit from labor and materials
BusinessWall Street enforcement to get tougher as SEC's new top cop gets to work