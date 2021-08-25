Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall Street group to revive talks with China to find common ground- Bloomberg News

1 minute read

Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A group of Wall Street veterans is preparing a new round of meetings with high-level Chinese government officials before the end of the year, as they look for greater access to the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) Chairman John Thornton, who is also a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), is in Beijing meeting with high-ranking Chinese officials, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Thornton is one of the chairs of the influential group dubbed China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was conceived during escalating tensions between the U.S. and China in 2018, with the talks featuring emissaries from U.S. finance and senior Chinese regulatory officials.

Previous meetings between Chinese officials and Wall Street banks have included participants such as BlackRock, Vanguard, JPMorgan and Fidelity.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 6:08 AM UTC

S.Korea parliament committee votes to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

A South Korean parliamentary committee voted early on Wednesday to recommend amending a law, a key step toward banning Google and Apple from forcibly charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curb by a major economy.

Business
Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
Business
Asian stocks hold gains as markets await Powell speech
Business
Chinese tutoring firms adapt to core subject ban with hands-on courses
Business
EY fined $4.8 mln by UK accounting watchdog over Stagecoach audit