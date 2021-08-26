Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall Street hits session low, traders point to Kabul blast

1 minute read

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday with traders pointing to a blast in Kabul hitting risk sentiment, while investors also looked to the Federal Reserve's annual summit for cues on a potential tapering in monetary stimulus.

At 10:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 58.96 points, or 0.17%, at 35,346.54, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 17.12 points, or 0.38%, at 4,479.07, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 56.33 points, or 0.37%, at 14,985.53.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sagarika Jaisinghani

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:20 PM UTC

U.S. second-quarter growth raised; corporate profits surge

The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the second quarter, lifting the level of gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, as massive fiscal stimulus and the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations boosted spending.

Business
Wall Street falls on taper worries, Kabul blast
Business
Fed's Powell likely to give few hints on bond-buying taper timeline
Business
German publisher Axel Springer to acquire U.S. news website Politico
Business
Forbes to go public via $630 mln SPAC merger