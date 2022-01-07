Wall Street opens flat after soft jobs data

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened largely flat on Friday after data pointed to weaker-than-expected job growth, while a rise in wages fueled concerns about higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 13.12 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 36,249.59.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 1.61 points, or 0.03%, at 4,697.66, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 14.85 points, or 0.10%, to 15,095.72 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru

