Wall Street opens flat amid thin volumes

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Wednesday amid thin trading volumes, as caution kicked in after daily U.S. COVID-19 infections hit a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 22.93 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 36,421.14.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 2.29 points, or 0.05%, at 4,788.64, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 13.20 points, or 0.08%, to 15,794.92 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

