Wall Street opens flat as big banks kick off earnings season

U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan kicked off the first-quarter corporate earnings season, against the backdrop of a swift vaccine-led global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 8.32 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,668.95.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 0.01 points, or -0.00%, at 4,141.58, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 7.98 points, or 0.06%, to 14,004.08 at the opening bell.

