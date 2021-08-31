Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall Street opens flat, still set for monthly gains

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A pullback in heavyweight technology stocks weighed on Wall Street at the open on Tuesday even as the major indexes looked set to notch another month of gains following the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on its massive asset purchases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 8.46 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,391.38.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 0.96 points, or 0.02%, at 4,529.75, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 3.01 points, or 0.02%, to 15,262.88 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru

