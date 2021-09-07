Wall Street opens flat on worries over slowing economic recovery

The floor of the the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen after the close of trading in New York, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Tuesday, as worries over the slowing pace of economic recovery overshadowed hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain its accommodative stance a little longer after a soft U.S. payrolls report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 4.15 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,373.24.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 0.05 points, or 0.00%, at 4,535.38, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 12.47 points, or 0.08%, to 15,375.98 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

