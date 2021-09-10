Skip to main content

Wall Street opens higher after Biden-Xi call

1 minute read

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as signs of an easing in tensions between the United States and China added to recent data that soothed fears of a slowdown in the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 70.21 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 34,949.59.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 13.64 points, or 0.30%, at 4,506.92, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 84.66 points, or 0.56%, to 15,332.92 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

