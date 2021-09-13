Skip to main content

Wall Street opens higher after bruising week

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, recovering from sharp losses last week as focus turned to the impact of potential tax changes on corporate profits and the effects of inflation on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 57.78 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34,665.50.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 16.23 points, or 0.36%, at 4,474.81. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 95.93 points, or 0.63%, to 15,211.43 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Aditya Soni

