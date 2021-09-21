Skip to main content

Wall Street opens higher after Evergrande-led rout

1 minute read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande, with focus also turning to a Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 55.14 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,025.61.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 16.72 points, or 0.38%, at 4,374.45. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 89.46 points, or 0.61%, to 14,803.36 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

