Wall Street opens higher after upbeat earnings reports

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by a fresh batch of upbeat earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 78.55 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 35,835.43.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 5.43 points, or 0.12%, at 4,580.22, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 40.29 points, or 0.26%, to 15,276.00 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru

