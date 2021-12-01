Wall Street opens higher after virus-driven rout

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off triggered by concerns over rising inflation and the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 195.22 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 34,678.94.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 35.82 points, or 0.78%, at 4,602.82. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 214.58 points, or 1.38%, to 15,752.27 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.