Wall Street opens higher on banks, energy boost

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after declining sharply last week on Omicron and taper fears, with investors favoring banks, energy and economy-linked stocks against technology and growth-heavy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 53.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,633.43.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 9.94 points, or 0.22%, at 4,548.37, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 32.16 points, or 0.21%, to 15,117.63 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

