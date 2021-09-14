Skip to main content

Wall Street opens higher as consumer price growth slows

American flags hang from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after slowing growth in monthly consumer prices eased fears that high inflation will push the Federal Reserve to reduce stimulus early.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 37.27 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,906.90.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 10.60 points, or 0.24%, at 4,479.33, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 62.87 points, or 0.42%, to 15,168.45 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Arun Koyyur

