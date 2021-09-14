Business
Wall Street opens higher as consumer price growth slows
Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after slowing growth in monthly consumer prices eased fears that high inflation will push the Federal Reserve to reduce stimulus early.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 37.27 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,906.90.
The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 10.60 points, or 0.24%, at 4,479.33, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 62.87 points, or 0.42%, to 15,168.45 at the opening bell.
