Skip to main content

BusinessWall Street opens higher as mega-cap stocks rise

Reuters
1 minute read

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, powered by a rally in mega-cap stocks after a downbeat jobs report eased valuation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 29.74 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,578.27.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 8.72 points, or 0.21%, at 4,210.34, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 90.25 points, or 0.66%, to 13,723.09 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 1:39 PM UTCDow futures turn negative as U.S. job growth far below expectations

Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned negative on Friday after data from the Labor Department showed U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in April.

BusinessU.S. employment growth slows sharply in April amid labor shortages
BusinessAnalysis: U.S. Labor Secretary's next move on gig workers likely to include company probes - experts
BusinessEU split on vaccine waiver idea, unlikely to take clear stance
BusinessUpdated rules needed as tech drives U.S. trading -SEC chief