Business

Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks rebound

1 minute read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A rebound in beaten-down technology shares led the U.S. stock indexes higher on Wednesday after concerns about inflation and rising Treasury yields sparked one of Wall Street's worst selloffs this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 60.09 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 34,360.08.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 9.78 points, or 0.22%, at 4,362.41, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 68.20 points, or 0.47%, to 14,614.88 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

