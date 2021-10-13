Skip to main content

Wall Street opens higher on tech strength

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opended higher on Wednesday, with gains in technology stocks boosting the Nasdaq, with investors shrugging off a solid rise in monthly consumer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 5.63 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,372.71. The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 7.36 points, or 0.17%, at 4,358.01, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 71.24 points, or 0.49%, to 14,537.17 at the opening bell.

