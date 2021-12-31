Wall Street opens little changed on final trading day of 2021

A trader works on the trading floor on the last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Friday, looking to clock a third straight annual gain in a year fueled by massive stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, and a strong retail participation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 12.23 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 36,385.85.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 3.52 points, or 0.07%, at 4,775.21, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 18.66 points, or 0.12%, to 15,722.91 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

