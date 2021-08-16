Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall Street opens lower as China data sours mood

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped from record highs at open on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 24.5 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 35490.83. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 6.4 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4461.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 51.4 points, or 0.35%, to 14771.53 at the opening bell.

