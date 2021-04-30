Skip to main content

BusinessWall Street opens lower; set for weekly gains

Reuters
1 minute read

A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong earnings and upbeat economic data through the week drove the benchmark S&P 500 index to record levels in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 71.6 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 33988.75. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 13.4 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 4198.1​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 111.8 points, or 0.79%, to 13970.729 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 1:20 PM UTCExxon tops earnings estimates as oil prices, chemicals drive rebound

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Friday topped Wall Street quarterly earnings estimates and posted its first profit in five quarters, boosted by higher oil prices and strong chemicals margins.

BusinessWall Street opens lower; set for weekly gains
BusinessU.S. consumer spending, income rebound in March
BusinessU.S. fast-food chains cash in, seize market share during pandemic
BusinessBiden to focus on infrastructure with event celebrating trains