A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong earnings and upbeat economic data through the week drove the benchmark S&P 500 index to record levels in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 71.6 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 33988.75. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 13.4 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 4198.1​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 111.8 points, or 0.79%, to 13970.729 at the opening bell.

