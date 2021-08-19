Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall Street opens lower on taper fears, commodity losses

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could begin to rein in its massive monetary stimulus, while commodity-linked stocks sank as oil and metal prices tumbled to multi-month lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 86.02 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 34,874.67.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 17.83 points, or 0.41%, at 4,382.44. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 102.75 points, or 0.71%, to 14,423.16 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

