Wall Street opens muted as jobless claims rise

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened subdued on Thursday after data showed an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims, while a steady flow of positive earnings reports offered markets some support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.7 points, or flat, at the open to 34799.68. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 2.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4361.27​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 20.8 points, or 0.14%, to 14652.724 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

