Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall Street opens muted as jobless claims rise

1 minute read

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened subdued on Thursday after data showed an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims, while a steady flow of positive earnings reports offered markets some support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.7 points, or flat, at the open to 34799.68. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 2.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4361.27​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 20.8 points, or 0.14%, to 14652.724 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 12:11 PM UTCBlackstone doubles second quarter earnings on surging asset sales

Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N), the world's largest private equity firm, said on Thursday its second quarter distributable earnings nearly doubled year on year driven by a surge in asset sales across its real estate, private equity, credit and insurance businesses.

BusinessDow gives upbeat sales forecast as reopening economies drive demand
BusinessAT&T raises forecast for revenue, HBO Max as business recovers from pandemic
BusinessAmerican, Southwest post quarterly profits on travel rebound, federal aid
BusinessEmbedded as a risk, new COVID cycle could challenge Fed, recovery