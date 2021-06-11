Wall Street opens slightly higher as inflation fears ebb

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday as inflation data calmed concerns over a possible long-term spike in consumer prices, while investors looked to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 33.57 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,499.81.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 3.72 points, or 0.09%, at 4,242.90, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 10.52 points, or 0.08%, to 14,030.85 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.