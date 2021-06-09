Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall Street opens slightly higher, 'meme' stocks extend rally

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, although a lack of clear catalysts kept trading slow, with investors awaiting fresh cues from inflation data this week and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 26.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 34626.16. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 5.7 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4232.99​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 55.3 points, or 0.40%, to 13980.231 at the opening bell.

