Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BusinessWall Street remains lower after Fed minutes

Noel RandewichMedha Singh
2 minute read

Wall Street's main indexes remained lower on Wednesday after Fed minutes showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the Fed's goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering.

A number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued rapid progress, it would become appropriate "at some point" in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a tapering of monetary policy measures.

A couple of Fed policymakers raised concerns that inflation will rise to "unwelcome" levels before the case for policy action becomes sufficiently evident.

Strong inflation readings and signs of a worker shortage in recent weeks have fueled fears of inflation and roiled stock markets despite reassurances from Fed officials that the rise in prices would be temporary.

All 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with energy (.SPNY) and materials (.SPLRCM) down 1.7% and 2.4%, respectively, leading declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.75% at 33,804.75 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.52% to 4,106.41. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 0.21% to 13,275.24.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 7:45 PM UTCAhead of jobs miss, some Fed officials edged towards 'taper' debate

A "number" of Fed officials appeared ready to consider changes to monetary policy based on a continued strong economic recovery, according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's April meeting, but data since then may have already changed the landscape.

BusinessWall Street remains lower after release of Fed minutes
BusinessBitcoin plunges: A bust or a buy?
BusinessTarget forecasts more sales growth after bumper quarter
BusinessNo pain, no gain for big funds hunting the next Tesla