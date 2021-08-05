Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall Street rises at open as weekly jobless claims fall

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after data showed fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits, while investors looked to another busy day of corporate earnings reports.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 6.20 points, or 0.14%, at 4,408.86, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 13.55 points, or 0.09%, to 14,794.08 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 22.94 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,815.61.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

