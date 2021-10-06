Wall Street rises on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal

Summary ADP shows U.S. private jobs pick up in September

American Airlines, Nucor fall on GS downgrades

Indexes: Dow +0.05%, S&P 500 +0.14%, Nasdaq +0.32%

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday, turning positive after early losses as investors grew more optimistic that congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to avert a government debt default.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to offer a short-term hike to the nation's borrowing limit that should last through November, reporters from Bloomberg and Punchbowl News said on Twitter.

"McConnell made some dovish comments about temporarily extending the debt ceiling," said Jay Hatfield, founder and portfolio manager at Infrastructure Capital Advisors. "That's going to be interpreted in the short-run as positive."

McConnell's comments came as Senate Democrats planned a third attempt to get Republicans to vote to raise the federal government's borrowing authority and head off a catastrophic default. read more

In afternoon trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.05% at 34,330.95 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.14% to 4,352.01.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 0.32% to 14,479.36.

Stocks fell early after a strong showing of private jobs in September fueled bets the Federal Reserve could start reining in monetary stimulus soon.

Mega-cap growth stocks Amazon and Microsoft both were last up more than 1%, surging after the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated from three-month highs by early afternoon.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls increased by 568,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 428,000 jobs. read more

"Positive labor market data comes with the implication that the Fed can tighten policy at a quicker pace. But the fact that hiring is up shouldn't be discounted — it's definitely a good thing in terms of recovery," said Mike Loewengart, managing director, investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial.

The more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday. It is expected to cement the case for the Fed's slowing of asset purchases.

Oil prices hit multi-year highs early, but crude prices retreated from those highs while the S&P 500 energy sector index (.SPNY) slid 0.9%, the weakest performer among 11 sector indexes.

American Airlines Group (AAL.O) fell 3.8% after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the carrier to "sell" from "neutral".

Shares in steelmaker Nucor Corp (NUE.N) dropped 2.5% after Goldman Sachs lowered its rating to "neutral" from "buy".

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.85-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 227 new lows.

Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.