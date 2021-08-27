Wall Street rises as Powell gives no signal on taper

People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes extended gains on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the U.S. central bank will remain patient as it tries to nurse the economy back to full employment.

In prepared remarks for a speech to the Jackson Hole economic conference, Powell said the U.S. economy continued to make progress towards the central bank's benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era emergency programs, but stopped short of signaling the timing for any policy shift. read more

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 172.86 points, or 0.49%, at 35,385.98, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 24.65 points, or 0.55%, at 4,494.65, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 88.54 points, or 0.59%, at 15,034.35.

