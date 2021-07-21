Wall Street rises on upbeat earnings, recovery optimism

People wearing face masks walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Verizon rises on strong Q2 results

Coca-Cola up after raising revenue forecast

Cyclicals lead sectoral gains

Indexes up: Dow 0.78%, S&P 0.60%, Nasdaq 0.41%

July 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from companies including Verizon and Coca-Cola reignited optimism about the health of corporate America.

Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) rose 1.9% after boosting its full-year sales forecast, while Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) added 1.1% after it beat estimates for quarterly results. read more

"Everybody knows this is going to be the biggest year-over-year growth rate for earnings in the second quarter," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a multi-day losing streak, as a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism fueled a risk-on rally.

"There-is-no-alternative (TINA) and fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) are driving the market higher. Every time there's a dip in the market, people think that's the opportunity to put more money to work," Martin said.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with economically sensitive industrials (.SPLRCI), materials (.SPLRCM), financials (.SPSY) and energy (.SPNY) leading gains.

The rate-sensitive banking sub-index (.SPXBK) added 1.9%, tracking Treasury yields.

Market participants are also closely watching the second-quarter earnings season to justify sky-high valuations at which the market trades right now.

For the year so far, the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) has gained 15.8% on optimism about a stronger recovery due to vaccinations and favorable monetary policy.

United Airlines (UAL.O) rose 4.2% after its revenue quadrupled from a year ago and topped estimates with a strong domestic travel rebound. read more

Rivals American Airlines (AAL.O) and Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) added more than 3.5% each ahead of their results on Thursday.

However, a weak subscriber growth projection by Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), which benefited from the stay-at-home environment last year, pushed its shares down 3.6%.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 267.57 points, or 0.78%, at 34,779.56, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 25.89 points, or 0.60%, at 4,348.95 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 59.54 points, or 0.41%, at 14,558.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) gained 9.2% as brokerages raised their price targets on the burrito chain's stock after it beat estimates for earnings and comparable quarterly sales. read more

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG.N) jumped 13.4% to the top of the S&P 500 index after the advertising firm posted an upbeat second-quarter profit.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) edged 0.1% after the drugmaker forecast upbeat 2021 earnings, while Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) fell 3.6% even as it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit. read more

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.88-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 19 new lows.

Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

