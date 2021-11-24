Business
Wall Street slips at open on mixed data, retail earnings
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes opened lower on Wednesday as mixed economic data and disappointing earnings from retailers kept investors on edge heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 61.49 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 35,752.31.
The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 14.92 points, or 0.32%, at 4,675.78, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 97.26 points, or 0.62%, to 15,677.88 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
