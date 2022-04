Walmart's logo is seen outside one of its stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

April 12 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) has appointed Paypal's John Rainey as chief financial officer effective June 6, the retailer said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.