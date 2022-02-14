Warburg, Barry Sternlicht partnering on blank-check deal worth $20 bln - Bloomberg News

Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group Barry Sternlicht watches a tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club course in Pebble Beach, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus and real estate investor Barry Sternlicht are partnering up in a three-way, blank-check deal worth about $20 billion to take security services firm Allied Universal public, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

