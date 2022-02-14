1 minute read
Warburg, Barry Sternlicht partnering on blank-check deal worth $20 bln - Bloomberg News
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus and real estate investor Barry Sternlicht are partnering up in a three-way, blank-check deal worth about $20 billion to take security services firm Allied Universal public, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.