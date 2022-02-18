Warehousing specialist Segro sees high rental growth in London, Paris

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Warehousing specialist Segro (SGRO.L), said on Friday it expects highest rental growth in its urban markets such as London and Paris in the medium term, helped by strong demand, particularly from e-commerce tenants.

The company, which operates in eight European countries, said adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 jumped 20% to 356 million pounds ($484.9 million).

($1 = 0.7342 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.