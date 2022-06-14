Warren Buffett to donate $4 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo

June 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said on Tuesday the billionaire investor will donate 14,414,136 of the company's Class B shares to five foundations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The donation would amount to about $4 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.