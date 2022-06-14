1 minute read
Warren Buffett to donate $4 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares
June 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said on Tuesday the billionaire investor will donate 14,414,136 of the company's Class B shares to five foundations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The donation would amount to about $4 billion, according to Reuters calculations.
