Wartsila to axe up to 450 jobs in Italy

July 14 (Reuters) - Wartsila (WRT1V.HE) will scale down its manufacturing in Trieste, Italy, in a move which might involve about 450 job cuts, the Finnish engineering group said on Thursday.

Wartsila said it plans to centralise its 4-stroke engine manufacturing in Vaasa, Finland, while its Trieste site will focus on research and development, among other activities.

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki

