Business
Washington says it sees little scope for deal-making at WTO this year
GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. delegate told the World Trade Organization on Friday that he saw "very little scope for negotiated outcomes" ahead of a major ministerial conference set for later this year, citing the difficulties of negotiating in person among the challenges.
"While we would like to see a successful MC12, we must be pragmatic with respect to the circumstances in which we are operating," U.S. Charge d'Affaires David Bisbee told a members-only meeting in a statement seen by Reuters.
The WTO's 164 members are set to negotiate a range of topics at the meeting in November and December, the global trade watchdog's 12th such conference, including trade and the pandemic as well as agriculture and fisheries.
