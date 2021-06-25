Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Washington says it sees little scope for deal-making at WTO this year

A logo is pictured on the World Trade Organization headquarters (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. delegate told the World Trade Organization on Friday that he saw "very little scope for negotiated outcomes" ahead of a major ministerial conference set for later this year, citing the difficulties of negotiating in person among the challenges.

"While we would like to see a successful MC12, we must be pragmatic with respect to the circumstances in which we are operating," U.S. Charge d'Affaires David Bisbee told a members-only meeting in a statement seen by Reuters.

The WTO's 164 members are set to negotiate a range of topics at the meeting in November and December, the global trade watchdog's 12th such conference, including trade and the pandemic as well as agriculture and fisheries.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens

