Wells Fargo CEO says Fed may need to move quicker to address inflation concerns
1 minute read
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may need to move more quickly to address inflation concerns, Wells Fargo (WFC.N) Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said Tuesday.
"There's a case to be made that they should be moving faster than they've been moving. Inflation is very, very real," he said.
Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Louise Heavens
