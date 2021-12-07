Wells Fargo CEO says Fed may need to move quicker to address inflation concerns

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf testifies before a House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may need to move more quickly to address inflation concerns, Wells Fargo (WFC.N) Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said Tuesday.

"There's a case to be made that they should be moving faster than they've been moving. Inflation is very, very real," he said.

