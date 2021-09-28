Skip to main content

Business

Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

1 minute read

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith//File Photo/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Tuesday delayed its return-to-office plans for the second time this month, saying it will now start bringing back employees in January next year, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10.

They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo pushed bringing employees back to Nov. 1, after having delayed it earlier due to increased risk from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. read more

The bank will offer eligible employees up to an additional four hours of paid time away to get the COVID-19 booster shot, according to the memo.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

