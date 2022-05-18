Wells Fargo sees end of year U.S. recession, cuts GDP view

A person pushes a shopping cart in a supermarket in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Investment Institute said on Wednesday it adjusted its economic expectations to make a mild U.S. recession its base case for the end of 2022 and early 2023 based on economic data.

Wells Fargo's research arm also cut its year-end 2022 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target to 1.5% from 2.2% and cut its year-end 2023 target to a decline of 0.5% from GDP growth of 0.4%. It kept its 2022 year-end Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation estimate at 7.7%.

It also cuts its S&P target for year-end 2022 to range of 4,200-4,400 from a range of 4,500-4,700 but kept its 2022 EPS estimate at $220.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Sinéad Carew Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.