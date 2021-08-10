Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

WeWork rival IWG 'cautiously optimistic' on second half as H1 loss widens

1 minute read

A bus drives on an almost empty street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the financial district of London, Britain July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Aug 10 (Reuters) - IWG Plc (IWG.L) on Tuesday said it was looking forward to the second half with "cautious optimism" as a resurgence in coronavirus cases and the return of strict curbs in some markets threaten to derail the office rental firm's recovery.

The UK-listed owner of the Spaces and Regus brands said loss before tax from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30 came in at 183.4 million pounds ($253.95 million), compared with a loss of 176.2 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 6:10 AM UTCJapan's SoftBank reports 39% fall in Q1 net profit

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Tuesday reported a 39% fall in first-quarter net profit, even as Vision Fund returns were boosted by listings during the period.

BusinessS.Korea's Krafton, maker of hit game 'PUBG', tumbles on debut
BusinessStocks mixed amid concerns over Delta variant, tapering talk
BusinessAsian airlines offer perks to keep grounded elite flyers on board
BusinessOil recovers after hitting three-week low amid surging COVID-19 cases