Whitbread taps Domino's boss as next CEO

A signage of the Premier Inn Hotel is seen outside the Durham North branch in County Durham, Britain September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

June 29 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread (WTB.L) on Wednesday named Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L) chief Dominic Paul as its next chief executive officer.

Paul will join the firm in early January 2023 and will succeed Alison Brittain who is set to retire at the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the company said.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

