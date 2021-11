People queue for handouts of excess potatoes, that would otherwise go to waste due to coronavirus-related supply chain blockages, in an event organized by the Washington Potato Commission in Auburn, Washington, U.S. May 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it doesn't think the COVID-19 vaccine mandate they pushed will have an impact on supply chain issues affecting the U.S. economy. Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.