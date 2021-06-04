Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House plans to discuss its supply chain review next week

Shipping containers are unloaded from a ship at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

White House national economic director Brian Deese said on Friday the administration will discuss its review on supply chain problems next week.

Deese told reporters at the daily White House briefing the White House review will address short-term bottlenecks seen this year including housing, construction materials, transportation and logistics. He said the administration has identified concrete solutions on semiconductor supply chains.

