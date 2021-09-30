White House says top aide planned to discuss oil prices with Saudi Arabia

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan takes part in a news briefing about the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - National security adviser Jake Sullivan planned on discussing high oil prices with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Obviously, the price of oil is of concern. We have been in touch with OPEC, and I believe it was going to be raised but I haven't had a chance to get a readout beyond that," Psaki told reporters.

Sullivan had a detailed discussion about the war in Yemen on Tuesday in a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.