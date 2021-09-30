Business
White House says top aide planned to discuss oil prices with Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - National security adviser Jake Sullivan planned on discussing high oil prices with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
"Obviously, the price of oil is of concern. We have been in touch with OPEC, and I believe it was going to be raised but I haven't had a chance to get a readout beyond that," Psaki told reporters.
Sullivan had a detailed discussion about the war in Yemen on Tuesday in a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, a senior administration official told Reuters.
